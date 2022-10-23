Hundreds gather for Out of the Darkness Suicide Prevention walk

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - More than 700,000 people die every year from suicide in the United States.

One organization looks to provide support to those who need it by putting on a walk for suicide awareness and prevention.

In Agawam, over 1,000 people showed up to the Out of the Darkness Community Walk for suicide awareness and prevention.

Heather White, the area director for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, told Western Mass News that the event aims to stop the stigma of talking about mental health issues.

“There’s so much stigma around suicide and mental health, but what we found is by sharing our stories, by creating an event like today where thousands of people can come together and realize they’re not alone with their struggle or their loss, is really empowering and supportive,” she said. “It’s the kind of love and support that you need after you’ve had a loss to suicide or if you’re having personal struggles.”

Many in attendance shared their personal stories of loss from suicide. Carol Beal, who lost her brother and her nephew to suicide, said that events like these have lifesaving potential.

“It means a lot to keep coming back to these walks and the support that they give to the people,” she told us. “It really is a positive impact and just to make awareness for suicide, that there’s always hope and you’re never alone.”

Beal added that those who have been impacted by suicide share a deeper understanding of one another.

“One lady hit home today,” she told us. “She said we’ve been coming here, we’re all here for the same reason, whether we lost somebody or whether in memory of somebody that they knew, but we’re family. Not the family that we chose to be in, but we are all family for the same reason.”

This family will continue their campaign for suicide prevention one step at a time.

White added that all proceeds from the event will go toward local education and support programs for suicide awareness and prevention.

