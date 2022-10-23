Hundreds gather to support Rays of Hope and run towards a cure

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - October is the perfect time to bring awareness to breast cancer, support survivors, and even sport your favorite pink attire. That is what some people did Sunday at the Annual Rays of Hope Walk and Run, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

There was a sea of pink on Sunday morning at the Temple Beth El in Springfield. People sported their favorite pink attire to show their support for those who lost their lives to breast cancer, those still fighting, and those who beat the odds.

This event, put on every year by Baystate Medical Center and other sponsors, aims to raise money towards breast cancer research.

Lindsey Bubar is this year’s honorary chairperson for the event. She told us that one of the best parts of the event is that all the money raised stays local.

“Go towards special programs, support programs for cancer survivors and their families,” she said.

She knows first hand how important those resources are as she is a 5 year breast cancer survivor herself.

“Happy to say I’m beyond that now, but happy to be a part of the organization and help other people and share some positivity and hope with other breast cancer survivors,” Bubar said.

Sunday’s event was kicked off with a Run Towards the Cure 8k, which Rose Westbrook participated in. She told us that she has been running in this race for many years.

“It’s for a great cause, and they do great work in the community at Baystate Health around breast cancer awareness and education,” Westbrook said.

That run was followed by a walking portion for those wanting to take things a little slower.

This event is back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many, like Lauren Paschenko, were happy to see the event be put on again.

“It’s amazing,” Paschenko said. “The vibe that you have from all the people here is incredible. It feels like a warm hug when you’re here.”

