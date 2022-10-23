International Volleyball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony honors game legends

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A big night for the city of Holyoke as the International Volleyball Hall of Fame inducts the class of 2022.

This year’s class of six includes many big names that have greatly impacted the sport, like four-time Beach Volleyball Olympian Kerri Walsh Jennings. Walsh Jennings is a legend of the game, having won gold in three consecutive Olympics from 2004 to 2012 and 77 AVP titles.

Her and now retired partner Misty-May Treanor caught the attention of the world after winning 112 consecutive matches and 19 straight tournaments between 2007 and 2009. Western Mass News spoke with Walsh Jennings tonight ahead of the enshrinement ceremony at the Wyckoff Country Club in Holyoke. She said it’s a priceless feeling to be in Holyoke to celebrate her decades-long career with other volleyball legends.

“It’s been a long time coming you know like it’s been a long career so very, very happy to be here. I started playing volleyball when I was 10 in the fifth grade and my mom was coach and I fell in love from day one and I just never looked back,” she said.

With 2024 just around the corner, we asked Jennings if she planned on heading to Paris for the summer Olympics. She said it’s a consideration.

“I’m going to start testing it next week and take the next couple of months before the new year to test it out and after the new year I should have an answer,” Walsh-Jennings said.

Saturday night’s ceremony was the 36th induction the hall has had. After Saturday night’s ceremony the hall houses 136 inductees, including its first Paralympian Pieter Joon of Netherlands.

