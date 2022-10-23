Springfield crews respond after vehicle hits parked car, two houses

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded to Wilbraham Road in the early hours of Sunday morning after a car struck another parked vehicle and two houses.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the call came in shortly before 2 a.m.

He told Western Mass News that one occupant was sent to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

No extrication was required.

The Springfield Police Department is investigating the cause of the collision.

