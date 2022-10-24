1 person shot in robbery on State Street in Springfield

Police lights generic.
Police lights generic.(Pixabay)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was hospitalized in a weekend shooting in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 700 block of State State shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday for a report of a gunshot victim.

When police arrived, they found an adult male victin, who was taken to Baystate Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Walsh added that the victim was shot during an armed robbery.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Woman receiving mammogram
Getting Answers: mammogram’s ability to help detect breast cancer
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Springfield Police: 4 teens arrested for stealing, crashing police cruiser
Ludlow fundraiser supports expenses faced by breast cancer patients
Ludlow fundraiser supports expenses faced by breast cancer patients
Ride to Remember thank you celebration recognizes volunteers Sunday
Ride to Remember thank you celebration held in West Springfield