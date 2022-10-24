1 person shot in robbery on State Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was hospitalized in a weekend shooting in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 700 block of State State shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday for a report of a gunshot victim.

When police arrived, they found an adult male victin, who was taken to Baystate Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Walsh added that the victim was shot during an armed robbery.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.