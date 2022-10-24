CBS, ABC announce 2022 holiday special schedules
(WGGB/WSHM) - It’s that time of year! We now know when some of your favorite classic holiday specials and perhaps some new favorites will be coming to your television.
From Olaf to Santa, Rudolph to parades and everything in between, there’s something for everyone during the holiday season.
Below is a full schedule of the holiday specials coming to ABC40 and CBS 3:
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24
- The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS - 9 a.m. on CBS 3
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25
- Frosty the Snowman - 8 p.m. on CBS 3
- Frosty Returns - 8:30 p.m. on CBS 3
- A Christmas Proposal - 9 p.m. on CBS 3
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 26
- Robbie the Reindeer - 8 p.m. on CBS 3
- The Story of Santa Claus - 9 p.m. on CBS 3
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 27
- Mickey Saves Christmas - 7 p.m. on ABC40
- Olaf’s Frozen Adventure - 7:30 p.m. on ABC40
- The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration - 8 p.m. on ABC40
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28
- The Great Christmas Light Fight - 8 p.m. on ABC40
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29
- Love Actually: 20 Years Later - A Diane Sawyer/ABC News Special - 8 p.m. on ABC40
- Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer - 8 p.m. on CBS 3
- Reindeer is Here - 9 p.m. on CBS 3
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1
- Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town - 8 p.m. on ABC40
- CMA Country Christmas - 9 p.m. on ABC40
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4
- Fit for Christmas - 8:30 p.m. on CBS 3
MONDAY, DECEMBER 5
- The Great Christmas Light Fight - 8 p.m. on ABC40
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8
- The Wonderful World of Disney: Frozen II - 8 p.m. on ABC40
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11
- National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years - 8 p.m. on CBS 3
- Must Love Christmas - 9 p.m. on CBS 3
MONDAY, DECEMBER 12
- The Great Christmas Light Fight - 8 p.m. on ABC40
- National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years - 8 p.m. on CBS 3
- Must Love Christmas - 9 p.m. on CBS 3
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13
- Mickey Saves Christmas - 8 p.m. on ABC40
- Olaf’s Frozen Adventure - 8:30 p.m. on ABC40
- Disney Prep and Landing - 9 p.m. on ABC40
- Disney Prep and Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice - 9:30 p.m. on ABC40
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14
- A Very Backstreet Holiday - 8 p.m. on ABC40
- Finding Harmony - 10 p.m. on ABC40
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 18
- When Christmas Was Young - 8:30 p.m. on CBS 3
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20
- Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town - 8 p.m. on ABC40
- Toy Story That Time Forgot - 9 p.m. on ABC40
- Shrek the Halls - 9:30 p.m. on ABC40
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23
- The 24th Annual A Home for the Holidays at The Grove - 8 p.m. on CBS 3
- Christmas Takes Flight - 9 p.m. on CBS 3
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 24
- The Wonderful World of Disney: Home Alone - 8 p.m. on ABC40
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 25
- Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade - 10 a.m. on ABC40
MONDAY, DECEMBER 26
- The Year: 2022 - 9 p.m. on ABC40
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 28
- Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon - 8 p.m. on CBS 3
- The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral with Steve Hartman - 10 p.m. on CBS 3
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31
- Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacreast 2023 - 8 to 10 p.m. on ABC40
- New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash - 8 to 10 p.m. on CBS 3
- Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacreast 2023 - 10:30 p.m. on ABC40
- New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash - 10:30 p.m. on CBS 3
Note: schedule subject to change
