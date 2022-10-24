CBS, ABC announce 2022 holiday special schedules

(WGGB/WSHM) - It’s that time of year! We now know when some of your favorite classic holiday specials and perhaps some new favorites will be coming to your television.

From Olaf to Santa, Rudolph to parades and everything in between, there’s something for everyone during the holiday season.

Below is a full schedule of the holiday specials coming to ABC40 and CBS 3:

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24

The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS - 9 a.m. on CBS 3

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25

Frosty the Snowman - 8 p.m. on CBS 3

Frosty Returns - 8:30 p.m. on CBS 3

A Christmas Proposal - 9 p.m. on CBS 3

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 26

Robbie the Reindeer - 8 p.m. on CBS 3

The Story of Santa Claus - 9 p.m. on CBS 3

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 27

Mickey Saves Christmas - 7 p.m. on ABC40

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure - 7:30 p.m. on ABC40

The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration - 8 p.m. on ABC40

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28

The Great Christmas Light Fight - 8 p.m. on ABC40

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29

Love Actually: 20 Years Later - A Diane Sawyer/ABC News Special - 8 p.m. on ABC40

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer - 8 p.m. on CBS 3

Reindeer is Here - 9 p.m. on CBS 3

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1

Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town - 8 p.m. on ABC40

CMA Country Christmas - 9 p.m. on ABC40

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4

Fit for Christmas - 8:30 p.m. on CBS 3

MONDAY, DECEMBER 5

The Great Christmas Light Fight - 8 p.m. on ABC40

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8

The Wonderful World of Disney: Frozen II - 8 p.m. on ABC40

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11

National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years - 8 p.m. on CBS 3

Must Love Christmas - 9 p.m. on CBS 3

MONDAY, DECEMBER 12

The Great Christmas Light Fight - 8 p.m. on ABC40

National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years - 8 p.m. on CBS 3

Must Love Christmas - 9 p.m. on CBS 3

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13

Mickey Saves Christmas - 8 p.m. on ABC40

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure - 8:30 p.m. on ABC40

Disney Prep and Landing - 9 p.m. on ABC40

Disney Prep and Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice - 9:30 p.m. on ABC40

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14

A Very Backstreet Holiday - 8 p.m. on ABC40

Finding Harmony - 10 p.m. on ABC40

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 18

When Christmas Was Young - 8:30 p.m. on CBS 3

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20

Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town - 8 p.m. on ABC40

Toy Story That Time Forgot - 9 p.m. on ABC40

Shrek the Halls - 9:30 p.m. on ABC40

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23

The 24th Annual A Home for the Holidays at The Grove - 8 p.m. on CBS 3

Christmas Takes Flight - 9 p.m. on CBS 3

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 24

The Wonderful World of Disney: Home Alone - 8 p.m. on ABC40

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 25

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade - 10 a.m. on ABC40

MONDAY, DECEMBER 26

The Year: 2022 - 9 p.m. on ABC40

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 28

Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon - 8 p.m. on CBS 3

The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral with Steve Hartman - 10 p.m. on CBS 3

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacreast 2023 - 8 to 10 p.m. on ABC40

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash - 8 to 10 p.m. on CBS 3

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacreast 2023 - 10:30 p.m. on ABC40

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash - 10:30 p.m. on CBS 3

Note: schedule subject to change

