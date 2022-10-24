Crews respond to water main break on Leete Street in Springfield
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday afternoon, our newsroom became aware of a water main break in the area of Longhill and Leete Streets in Springfield.
When our crews arrived on scene around 5 p.m., there was a long stream of water going down Leete Street and onto Main Street.
Our crew saw that there was a police cruiser on scene as crews worked to fix the break.
