Crews respond to water main break on Leete Street in Springfield

Image depicting traffic cones
Image depicting traffic cones(MGN Online)
By Joe Chaisson, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Andrew Evans
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday afternoon, our newsroom became aware of a water main break in the area of Longhill and Leete Streets in Springfield.

When our crews arrived on scene around 5 p.m., there was a long stream of water going down Leete Street and onto Main Street.

Our crew saw that there was a police cruiser on scene as crews worked to fix the break.

