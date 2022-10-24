Getting Answers: Baystate Health answers your breast cancer related questions

Pink ribbons
Pink ribbons(MGN Online / Pexels)
By Western Mass News staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is getting answers for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

You can call in to our newsroom at (413) 846-0240 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday and speak with local doctors and get your questions answered by experts from Baystate Health until 6:30 p.m.

