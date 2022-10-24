Getting Answers: Route 32 bridgework

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom, inquiring about when the Route 32 bridge work in Palmer and Monson would be complete.

The viewer said, quote:

“Wondering if you have any info regarding the expected completion date of the Rt. 32 Palmer Road Monson bridge. It’s not only an eyesore having to look out the window and see a Port-A-Potty everyday, but it’s also a major inconvenience having to go all the way around through Hospital Road.”

We got answers from MassDOT Communication Director Kristen Pennucci, who told us, quote:

“The Route 32 Bridge in Palmer/Monson is expected to be open by the end of the day tomorrow, Friday, October 21. The final pavement markings may not be in place, but will follow soon after. Additionally, the contractor will be continuing with work on required additional steel repairs and painting, which may require a periodic lane closure, but the bridge will remain open.”

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.