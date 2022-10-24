Ludlow fundraiser supports expenses faced by breast cancer patients

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Sunday night, The Pink WAY, short for Women Around You Foundation, held its 13th annual benefit dinner to raise funds to support those battling breast cancer.

The pink-filled event brought locals together for an evening of fun while supporting those battling the disease.

Western Mass News spoke with organizers who say the money raised tonight will help local patients in the financial battles that come with cancer that aren’t discussed.

“We realized there was a need for somebody just to get a little extra money to help put groceries on the table or oil to stay warm in the winter …It’s just a wig some need help with medication things like that,” said Robyn Hersey, founder and board member of The Pink WAY Foundation,”

The ladies shared with Western Mass News that their experiences with the disease make this cause important to them.

“I had a great insurance when I went through it (breast cancer) I was very lucky if I had the insurance I have today it would be a huge expense to me out of pocket…It’s bad enough in having to deal with the treatment but to also have to worry about your finances is a really difficult thing to go through,” said Carmina Cernandes, board member, treasurer of The Pink WAY Foundation.

Organizers remind people the importance of preventing the disease by scheduling an annual mammogram. For those that couldn’t make it tonight’s event, they are still accepting donations. More information on the foundation can be found here.

