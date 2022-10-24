Memorial brick and dedication ceremony held in Agawam Sunday

Memorial brick and dedication ceremony held in Agawam Sunday
By Addie Patterson, Olivia Hickey and Photojournalist: Andrew Wellmann
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Sunday, the Friends of the Agawam Veterans Cemetery hosted a memorial brick and bench ceremony.

During the event, memorial bricks were place in the path walk for people to memorialize their loved ones.

“It’s a great memorial, it’s great way for people to have someone who may not be here, they may have passed a long time ago, to be a part of the beautiful-beautiful cemetery,” explained Kevin Cook, member of the Friends of the Agawam Veterans Cemetery.

The ceremony also included a rifle salute by the Agawam Cemetery Honor Guard and the playing of taps in remembrance of those being honored.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crews respond to fire on Manchester Terrace in Springfield
Crews respond to fire on Manchester Terrace in Springfield
Hundreds gather to support Rays of Hope and run towards a cure
Hundreds gather to support Rays of Hope and run towards a cure
Ride to Remember thank you celebration recognizes volunteers Sunday
Ride to Remember thank you celebration recognizes volunteers Sunday
Memorial brick and dedication ceremony held in Agawam Sunday
Memorial brick and dedication ceremony held in Agawam Sunday