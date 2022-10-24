Memorial brick and dedication ceremony held in Agawam Sunday

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Sunday, the Friends of the Agawam Veterans Cemetery hosted a memorial brick and bench ceremony.

During the event, memorial bricks were place in the path walk for people to memorialize their loved ones.

“It’s a great memorial, it’s great way for people to have someone who may not be here, they may have passed a long time ago, to be a part of the beautiful-beautiful cemetery,” explained Kevin Cook, member of the Friends of the Agawam Veterans Cemetery.

The ceremony also included a rifle salute by the Agawam Cemetery Honor Guard and the playing of taps in remembrance of those being honored.

