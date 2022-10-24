Police chase safety addressed following fatal pedestrian accident in Monson

MONSON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - New details have emerged out of the deadly pedestrian accident in Monson Thursday night.

Police said that the driver of the motorcycle was involved in a police chase right before the accident. He went through two towns before making his way to Monson, where the crash happened.

The motorcycle driver struck and killed a Monson woman during the pursuit. Police identified her as 56-year-old Tina Keeley.

Police told Western Mass News the driver of the motorcycle was 25-year-old Devin Austin Crabb of Vernon, CT. Before he made his way to Monson, police said that he led both Palmer and Ware Police on a chase.

Western Mass News asked Criminal Justice Associate Professor Creaig Dunton how dangerous these kinds of pursuits can be for both the public and law enforcement officers.

“The police officer is, of course, in danger, engaging in a high-speed chase, and actually, a vehicular death is the main cause of law enforcement deaths in the line of duty, but also, the suspect being pursued and the general public,” Professor Dunton said.

He told us that a lot of departments have chosen to remove car pursuits from their policies for that reason.

“There are general suggestions as to when it’s acceptable and when it’s not because of the inherent danger they possess,” Professor Dunton explained.

In this case, Ware and Palmer Police decided to stop their pursuits once the motorcycle entered Monson, but Professor Dunton said that, in most cases, the police are usually successful in their chase.

“Police do have more training as far as following emergency high speed pursuits, so they’re more likely to be able to catch a suspect,” he said.

Police are now asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information regarding it to contact the Monson Police Department.

