Police identify West Springfield woman murdered by boyfriend

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Disturbing details have come out in connection to a West Springfield murder case.

On Monday, the Hampden District Attorney’s Office identified the victim who was stabbed to death by her boyfriend in her apartment.

That victim was identified as 39-year-old Amber Carpenter of West Springfield.

Police said that she was stabbed and killed by her boyfriend, 30-year-old Jose Hernandez, also of West Springfield.

Court documents obtained by Western Mass News outlined the circumstances which led up to his arrest on October 21st.

A witness explained that he ran into Hernandez in Springfield, who drove him back to an apartment on Riverdale Street where he lived with Carpenter.

When the two entered, the witness described seeing Carpenter’s dead body on the apartment floor. She had been stabbed multiple times and appeared to be dead for a few days.

The witness also explained to investigators that, while in the apartment, Hernandez kissed Carpenter and wiped blood from her dead body. The two then ate food together in the apartment with Carpenter still there.

Police believe that Hernandez committed the murder on or around Tuesday, October 18th.

Hernandez confessed to police that he threatened to kill his girlfriend after an argument earlier that day before fatally stabbing her.

Past records indicate that Hernandez was arrested in August for assault and battery on a family member. Police also indicated that they recognized the couple from a potential prior dispute.

Hernandez is being held without the right to bail and is scheduled for his next court appearance on November 18th.

This remains an ongoing investigation by the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

