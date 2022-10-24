Police identify woman struck and killed by motorcycle in Monson

MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The identity of the person hit and killed by a motorcycle in Monson has been released. The incident happened last Thursday night after the person driving the motorcycle led police on a chase.

Monson Police Chief Stephen Kozloski received word Thursday night from both the Palmer and Ware Police Departments that they were in pursuit of a man on a motorcycle. The two departments had attempted to stop the motorcycle, described as a dirt bike with both a taillight and head light, while the driver was in their jurisdictions. The driver then headed to Palmer, where police there kept an eye out for him.

“I had observed a motorcycle that had passed me in the opposite direction,” Kozloski explained.

Kozloski then turned around to track the motorcycle. Meanwhile, another Monson police officer had also spotted the driver, but by the time they found him, police said it was too late.

“We noticed the motorcycle was on the ground, appeared to have been in accident, in front of the Monson Street Library,” Kozloski noted.

The driver, named by police as 25-year-old Devin Austin Crabb of Vernon, CT, allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian.

“Noticed there was another person that was still on scene. We determined, through a brief conversation with the operator, that there was a pedestrian that he had struck as he was coming through a stop sign at the bottom of High Street,” Kozloski added.

Police named that pedestrian as 56-year-old Tina Keeley of Monson. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Western Mass News got in touch with Tina’s sister, who described her as someone who cared deeply for people, animals, and even insects. She said Tina will be greatly missed.

Crabb was arrested on scene and faces multiple motor vehicle charges. The Hampden District Attorney’s Office has not yet released if he will face charges for the death of the pedestrian.

