Clouds, showers Linger Through Mid-Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Low pressure offshore and a stalled frontal boundary draped across southern New England kept us damp today. Showers, some moderate rainfall and even a few thunderstorms were seen today in western Mass. We’ve seen a seasonably cool day with highs in the 50s – though a few spots made it into the 60s!

While showers become spotty this evening, later tonight, a period of heavier showers and even a weak thunderstorm are possible. Cloudy skies and patchy fog linger through Tuesday morning with mild, muggy conditions. Lows only dip a few degrees overnight.

Tuesday won’t be as rainy as Monday, however, there’s still a chance for occasional showers throughout the day. A few showers in the morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies with a few breaks of sunshine. Warm and a bit humid with highs climbing through the 60s to near 70! Another surge of moisture moves into southern New England Tuesday night from a possible tropical depression.

Shower chances increase again Tuesday night through Wednesday as a tropical/subtropical system moves by southern New England from Bermuda. This system will likely bring some heavy rain to the coast, but possibly more showers for western Mass. There’s still a chance for downpours here and a bit of a breeze, but nothing significant. Expect another warm and humid Wednesday! The low moves away quickly and drier air builds Wednesday night.

High pressure and a backdoor cold front will bring drier, cooler weather to western Mass late this week. Sunshine mixes with clouds Thursday and we will have some gusty breezes thanks to building high pressure and the dry frontal passage. By the afternoon, northwesterly wind gusts may get to 20-30mph. Temperatures will still be on the mild side, but cooler air arrives Thursday night and lingers to Saturday.

Bright sunshine, chilly, crisp nights and lighter breezes are on tap for Friday into the weekend. Friday will still be brisk and temps only get into the lower and middle 50s. Daytime highs climb back to around 60 Saturday and Sunday with low to middle 30s at night. Halloween also looks dry and seasonably mild with building high clouds. Rain chances are back Tuesday into Wednesday.

