Ride to Remember thank you celebration held in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A thank you event held for volunteers and riders of the tenth annual Ride to Remember was held in West Springfield Sunday.

More than 300 riders participated in the Ride to Remember last month, raising more than $900,000 for family-oriented western Mass. charities. The celebration was held in West Springfield for all those who made it happen.

The event featured music, food and an awards ceremony to thank the ride’s most valuable volunteers. The annual ride’s purpose is to honor and remember fallen officers who have died in the line of duty, a message that hits home in the wake of the death of two Bristol, Connecticut police officers last week.

“Unfortunately, we have officers die every year, and were just reminded of that fact in Bristol, where two young officers were killed in the line of duty in an ambush, and it really tugs at the heart of all the people here that are in attendance. It reminds people that cops lay their lives down on the line every single day and a lot of times it’s thankless. Well, we’re thanking the people here today that perform those duties every day, but we’re also thanking the people behind the scenes, so the ride to remember represents that nobody forgets about the people that sacrificed their lives,” said retired Sgt. John Delay, ride director of Ride to Remember.

Also honored in the awards: Captain Larry Akres of the Springfield Police Department and the three EMTs who helped save the life of Sergeant Eddie Van Zandt, who suffered a heart attack during the ride last month.

