Springfield Police: 4 teens arrested for stealing, crashing police cruiser

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Four teenagers are facing charges after allegedly stealing a Springfield Police Department cruiser late last week.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police responded to the intersection of Bowdoin and Lincoln Streets on Friday night for a crash involving a cruiser.

Four juvenile suspects, ranging in ages from 14 to 16, fled the area, but were arrested Saturday night in the area of Hampden Street. A key to the cruiser was reportedly recovered from one of the juveniles.

Walsh explained that the cruiser had been stolen from the rear lot of Springfield Police headquarters on Pearl Street a short time before the crash and the suspects were allegedly attempting to break into vehicles.

Because of the suspect’s ages, their names and charges will not be released.

An investigation is ongoing by the Springfield Police detective bureau.

