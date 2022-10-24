Town by Town: signature court event, Wilbraham road work, and bank fundraiser

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Wilbraham, and Easthampton.

The Roderick Ireland Courthouse on State Street in Springfield was one of nine signature courts to host the 6th Annual Trial Court Cultural Appreciation Week event.

Signature court events are attended by court and local leaders.

The theme for this year’s event is “Out of Many, We Are One: Equal Justice for All.”

During Cultural Appreciation Week, courts and court offices throughout the Commonwealth celebrate the rich culture and diversity of court employees, court-users, and residents who live in the communities surrounding the courthouses.

Town by town also took us to Wilbraham where residents are being advised that Boston Road from Railroad Avenue to the vicinity of Dunkin Donuts will undergo construction work beginning Monday until November 11th.

Milling will be taking place this week and construction will travel westbound from Railroad Avenue towards Dunkin Donuts.

Drivers should anticipate major delays and avoid the area, if possible.

Finally, town by town took us to Easthampton where bankESB announced the kick-off of the bank’s Neighbors Helping Neighbors Fundraising Drive to help support local food pantries.

This marks the second year of the bank’s annual appeal, inviting bank customers, employees, and members of the community to donate money toward food pantries throughout the month of November.

All donations will be matched dollar for dollar by bankESB and the total raised will be divided among participating food pantries across western Massachusetts in communities the bank serves.

