Valley Opportunity Council opens fuel assistance center in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Valley Opportunity Council, known for its dedication to eliminate poverty for people with low- and moderate-income, now have a new location to provide fuel assistance.

VOC staff held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday at the new Springfield location, located at 555 State Street. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Representatives Carlos Gonzalez, Orlando Ramos, and Bud Williams were also in attendance for today’s grand opening.

The new location joins a slew of VOC fuel assistance stops across western Massachusetts that are looking to help income-eligible residents with getting energy assistance for the upcoming winter season. VOC Executive Director Stephen Huntley said the need for energy in Springfield and across Hampden County is substantial

“Oil peaked at $6 a gallon a couple weeks ago. It’s unstable. People’s heating costs are unstable and uncertain and going to be far more expensive than they have been over the last many years. We expect a whole lot of folks to come our way and us having the ability to help them,” Huntley explained.

The VOC is now accepting applications at the new location. Those in the Springfield area who need this help can stop by from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays to Fridays.

