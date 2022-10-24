Volunteer celebration honors first responders saving officer at annual Ride to Remember

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The annual Ride to Remember honors and remembers fallen officers who have died in the line of duty and this year they’re celebrating a life saved. Springfield Police Sergeant Ed Van Zandt suffered a serious medical issue during last month’s ride and is on the road to recovery because of the heroic efforts of first responders.

Those first responders were honored with awards Sunday at a thank you event at the Irish Cultural Center in West Springfield. Sgt. Van Zandt was there in good spirits after going down from a heart attack at the ride and he’s grateful to those who stepped up to save his life.

“If things didn’t transpire the way they did, the doctors told me I wouldn’t have made it,” said Sergeant Ed Van Zandt of the Springfield Police Department.

Springfield Police’s Sergeant Van Zandt is grateful to be alive after suffering a heart attack during September’s tenth annual Ride to Remember.

At about mile 10 of the 50-mile ride he told Western Mass News he started to experience some chest pain.

“And I believed that it was just some pain in my lungs perhaps. I ended up pulling over to the side of the road and just telling everyone that I had a mechanical issue. I didn’t want anyone giving me any attention. I was a little embarrassed that I had to stop. And Captain Larry Akers stopped his motorcycle and I told him. “Hey I’ll be okay cap I’ll catch up,” said Sergeant Van Zandt.

“Sergeant Van Zandt, he is somewhat of an iron man in the police department, so when you see him pull over and he’s waving people to go by, it just didn’t sit right with me. He’s always the first one, he’s up front, he’s helping everyone,” Captain Akers shared.

Captain Akers knew he had to step into action and help his friend of 30 years.

“An ambulance was there within moments. Thank goodness an ambulance was with us. Mark LaProd, Stephanie DeCaro, and Art from AMR were awesome. They were there right away. I was on the highway within moments. I was at Baystate I think within 7 or 8 minutes from me going down and the care I received from AMR was absolutely outstanding,” said Sergeant Van Zandt.

At Sunday’s Ride to Remember thank you event, Captain Akers was honored with an award for his heroic efforts that day.

“I thought he was a great guy before this, and certainly. He’s just a wonderful human being, he’s an awesome police officer. he’s someone I looked up to before this and it means the world to me that he stayed. Again, I certainly wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for him,” said Sergeant Van Zandt.

“I don’t feel that I did anything any more than anyone else in my position would’ve done. It’s just second nature. It just happened, but I’m very appreciative of this,” explained Captain Akers.

Currently, Sergeant Van Zandt is working towards recovery.

“I have a long road ahead of me. I have some damage, but I’m optimistic. I think it was kind of a miracle that I made it to the hospital as quickly as I did and I was saved so mi looking forward to the rehab process,” he said.

This year’s Ride to Remember raised more than $90,000 for family-oriented charities in western Massachusetts.

