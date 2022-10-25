3 dead, 5 injured in crash along Route 7 in Sheffield

SHEFFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three people are dead and five others were injured in a crash this morning in Berkshire County.

The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office said that around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, a minivan heading north and a pickup truck heading south collided on Route 7 in Sheffield, near Pike Road.

Three people inside the minivan died at the scene. Four other people in the van and the one person inside the pickup truck were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (413) 499-1112.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will provide more information as it becomes available.

