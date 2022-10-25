Court documents reveal new details into West Springfield murder

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - New details have been uncovered about a murder in West Springfield when a woman was left dead in her own apartment after police said her boyfriend killed her.

Amber Carpenter was stabbed to death, allegedly by her boyfriend, Jose Hernandez. Western Mass News obtained court documents that detail the events leading up to and after the alleged crime.

Hernandez was arrested for stabbing Carpenter to death. In an interview with police, he allegedly confessed to the murder. Reports state he said they were arguing when Carpenter threatened to call the police and a physical struggle followed. When Hernandez tried to stop her from using her phone, that’s when he said he grabbed a kitchen knife and repeatedly stabbed her. The police report quotes him saying “that’s when I did what I did.”

The documents described how police found out about the murder. A witness claimed that Hernandez took them to the apartment where Carpenter’s body was. They described a foul smell coming from the door. They told police they consumed food and drink inside the apartment with Carpenter’s body and Hernandez. They described seeing Hernandez kiss Carpenter and wipe blood from her body.

Western Mass News dug a little deeper to learn more about Hernandez’s criminal history. A few months prior to Carpenter’s murder on August 15, he was charged with assault and battery on a family or household member. At the time, he was living with Carpenter and police said they were called to their apartment before for a domestic struggle. In 2020, he was charged with shoplifting and four charges of possession of a Class E or A drug. In 2019, there was a charge of violating an abuse prevention order. In 2018, he was charged three separate times on larceny over $1,200.

Carpenter worked for Touched by an Angel, Inc. in Ludlow. They sent us a statement, reacting to the news of her murder, which read:

“It is with great sadness that we learned that one of our aides, Amber Carpenter, has tragically passed away. Amber was with our company since 2017 and was a loyal and caring aide. All her clients had nothing but great things to say about her. Our prayers are with her family at this tragic time.”

Hernandez is due back in court on November 18.

