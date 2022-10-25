Crash closes part of Converse Street in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A one-car crash has closed part of Converse Street in Longmeadow.

Longmeadow Police said that the road is closed between Dwight Road and Dickinson Street and drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes.

In addition, power is out in the area.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

