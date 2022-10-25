Crash closes part of Converse Street in Longmeadow

Part of Converse Street in Longmeadow was closed due to a crash on October 25, 2022
Part of Converse Street in Longmeadow was closed due to a crash on October 25, 2022(Longmeadow Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A one-car crash has closed part of Converse Street in Longmeadow.

Longmeadow Police said that the road is closed between Dwight Road and Dickinson Street and drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes.

In addition, power is out in the area.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Jose Hernandez
Court documents reveal new details into West Springfield murder
Crews have responded to a car rollover on Memorial Drive in Chicopee on October 25, 2022
Crews respond to crash along Memorial Drive in Chicopee
As we continue to transition back to normal life following the pandemic, a triple threat of...
Local doctors concerned over ‘triple-demic’ of RSV, flu, and COVID-19
generic crash
3 dead, 5 injured in crash along Route 7 in Sheffield