Free program aims to spread awareness on dangers on domestic violence

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Tuesday at American International College in Springfield, Hamden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni presented a brand new program aimed at spreading awareness and helping to prevent dating violence.

The program is called 1 in 11 and at Tuesday’s event, they showcased a 30 minute video remembering the Springfield teen who was tragically killed by her boyfriend back in 2015.

The event was free to the public and aimed at educating high school and college administrators – along with teachers, counselors, and police – about dating violence.

We spoke with Elizabeth Dineen, CEO of the YWCA Western Mass to get her take on the outreach program.

“A program like this is absolutely fantastic because it raises awareness to the problem and prevalence of domestic violence, and the fact that it can end in death,” Dineen told us.

