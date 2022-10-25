Free program aims to spread awareness on dangers on domestic violence

The program is called 1 in 11 and at Tuesday’s event, they showcased a 30 minute video remembering the Springfield teen who was tragically killed by her boyfrie
By Raegan Loughrey and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Tuesday at American International College in Springfield, Hamden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni presented a brand new program aimed at spreading awareness and helping to prevent dating violence.

The program is called 1 in 11 and at Tuesday’s event, they showcased a 30 minute video remembering the Springfield teen who was tragically killed by her boyfriend back in 2015.

The event was free to the public and aimed at educating high school and college administrators – along with teachers, counselors, and police – about dating violence.

We spoke with Elizabeth Dineen, CEO of the YWCA Western Mass to get her take on the outreach program.

“A program like this is absolutely fantastic because it raises awareness to the problem and prevalence of domestic violence, and the fact that it can end in death,” Dineen told us.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Monson and South Hadley.
Town by Town: homework help and road paving
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and other city officials are set to announce new parking and...
Plans announced to address traffic issues for downtown Springfield events
Springfield was the last stop on her tour of Massachusetts as she set her sights on signing up...
Sen. Warren visits western Mass. to sign residents up for student debt relief
Last week, West Springfield Police found the body of Amber Carpenter, believed to have been...
Hampden DA details dangers of domestic violence following West Springfield murder