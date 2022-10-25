Gray House seeking turkey, food donations to help those in need for Thanksgiving

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With November approaching, it is time to think ahead to Thanksgiving. With the cost of food so high, non-profits, like The Gray House in Springfield, are looking for donations to help supply turkey dinners to those in need.

The Gray House in Springfield is collecting non-perishable food items to supply Thankgiving dinners for those in need. Western Mass News sat down with their executive director, Kristen McClintock, who told us how the need this year is greater due to the rise in grocery prices.

“We have seen, year after year, increases to the number of people trying to register for a turkey…They have been asking us since early September, so the need in the community is out there,” McClintock explained.

She saidthey want to help supply the community with a full Thanksgiving meal, so they can make it at home and share with loved ones.

“Last year, we served over 880 families. We provided them with a turkey and all of the sides,” McClintock added.

The Gray House said some of the donations they are in need of the most include frozen turkeys, instant potatoes, cranberry sauce, and other popular thanksgiving sides.

Frozen turkeys

Gravy packets

Granberry sauce

Instant potatoes

Knorr side dishes

Stuffing or rice

Pink, red, or black beans

Cake mix and frosting

Pie crust and pie filling

Grocery gift cards

In addition, variations of turkey dinners are also appreciated and accepted.

“We often do get a few tofurkeys or vegetarian options, so if we have any families who don’t eat meat and some of our Hispanic community actually prefers pork shoulders, instead of traditional turkeys,” McClintock said.

If you are interested in donating, The Gray House is located at 22 Sheldon Street in Springfield. Donations can be dropped off Monday through Wednesday between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be collected until November 16.

For larger donations, you can call The Gray House at (413) 734-6696 ext. 3 or drop items off on November 17 from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. and November 18 from 9 a.m to 4 p.m.

McClintock wanted to thank the community for helping contribute to The Gray House and with the drive starting, they plan to fill an entire refrigerator with turkeys

“We just don’t want anyone in our community to go without…No donation is too small, so sometimes I think people think ‘Oh I can donate one turkey. Does that make a difference?’ To that family who receives that turkey or that bag of stuffing or that cake mix and frosting, it makes a big difference and it shows that their community cares about them and that they are seen and that everyone deserves to have a happy holiday season,” McClintock noted.

If you are in need, you can CLICK HERE for more information on how to register for a Thanksgiving meal.

