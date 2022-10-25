Hampden DA details dangers of domestic violence following West Springfield murder

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is digging deeper into the case of a woman murdered in West Springfield, allegedly by her boyfriend.

Just a few months before, police were called to their home for a domestic disturbance. Jose Hernandez had been charged with assaulting a household member, back in August.

Last week, West Springfield Police found the body of Amber Carpenter, believed to have been stabbed to death by her boyfriend, Jose Hernandez.

Court paperwork obtained by Western Mass News revealed that police responded to their apartment for a domestic disturbance between Carpenter and Hernandez.

We spoke to Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni who told us that he sees domestic violence cases turn deadly like this one far too often.

“This is a situation where there was an ongoing domestic violence situation,” DA Gulluni said.

Hernandez was also charged with assault and battery on a household member back in August, but he was never arrested.

“The West Springfield Police Department had filed charges with a complaint and a warrant, was in the system, but the individual was never apprehended,” DA Gulluni explained. “He never faced those charges and was arraigned in court.”

Now, those charges will be added to the murder charges he now faces in connection to Carpenter’s death.

DA Gulluni reiterated that, too many times, he sees domestic violence cases end deadly like this one.

“This is the cycle of domestic violence that we’re so concerned about,” he said.

That is why he said that his office takes cases like these very seriously, and ensures the victim gets the safety they deserve.

“Minor things happen and then things get worse,” he told us. “That’s why we are so stringent in prosecuting these cases, to make sure that victims are safe and victims are separated from their abuser.”

Hernandez is due back in court on November 18.

