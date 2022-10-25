Local doctors concerned over ‘triple-demic’ of RSV, flu, and COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As we continue to transition back to normal life following the pandemic, a triple threat of RSV, COVID-19, and flu cases are rampant across the country.

As we make our way into flu season, COVID-19 remains a threat along with a rise in RSV cases. RSV is a common respiratory virus that can be very dangerous in young children and older adults. Cases of RSV have been on the rise both across the country and in the Bay State for weeks, but now, experts are warning of a viral triple threat.

“One big factor is the level of immunity that the population has right now because we didn’t have a flu and RSV cases in the last two years, so the level of immunity really is low and so it’s a set-up for increase number of cases,” said Dr. Armando Paez, chief of infectious diseases at Baystate Medical Center.

Hospital beds are filing up fast as this “triple-demic” of flu, RSV, and COVID-19 cases are already beginning to overwhelm medical facilities across the country, so Western Mass News decided to get answers on how it’s impacting hospitals in our area. Paez said they have already seen a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases at the hospital. However, flu cases are still minimal. He said their main concern right now is still RSV as Baystate’s pediatric hospital remains packed with sick children.

“This is likely a manifestation of people interacting with each other, most likely in an indoor setting, which really is a recipe for things, such as viruses,” Paez noted.

Paez told Western Mass News it’s still early to predict what may be on the horizon this winter. He explained that flu cases usually start to become more prevalent in January or early February and since we’ve had an atypical flu and RSV season the last two years, it’s hard to speculate what’s in store.

“I think the biggest concern is our patients who will get hospitalized and we have a limited capacity. It’s really difficult to expand capacity. It’s very limited, so if a lot of individuals need hospitalization and there’s only a finite number of hospital beds, then we will be in trouble,” Paez said.

Paez urged everyone to get their flu and COVID-19 vaccines and if you’re only experiencing mild symptoms, he recommended speaking with your primary care provider before going to the emergency room in order to ease some of the burden off of overwhelmed hospitals.

