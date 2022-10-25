Police investigating afternoon shooting in Springfield

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating an afternoon shooting in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the area of Warehouse Street and Island Pond Road shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday for a reported gunshot victim.

Police arrived and found an adult male victim, who was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.

The incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police detective bureau.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Colleen Weaver was last seen on October 18, 2022
Police seeking help locating missing Massachusetts teenager
The Thunderbirds played their first games of the regular season, but it is what happened...
Plans announced to address traffic issues for downtown Springfield events
The Gray House in Springfield, MA
Gray House seeking turkey, food donations to help those in need for Thanksgiving
A 'shots fired' investigation was launched on Church Street in Enfield on Oct. 25.
‘Shots fired’ investigation underway in Enfield