Police investigating afternoon shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating an afternoon shooting in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the area of Warehouse Street and Island Pond Road shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday for a reported gunshot victim.

Police arrived and found an adult male victim, who was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.

The incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police detective bureau.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

