Sen. Warren visits western Mass. to sign residents up for student debt relief

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Senator Elizabeth Warren stopped by Springfield Tuesday on her student debt cancellation tour.

Springfield was the last stop on her tour of Massachusetts as she set her sights on signing up as many residents as she could in the Bay State for student debt relief.

The event comes after the student debt relief program was blocked by a federal appeals court, who believed that the Biden Administration has no authority to cancel student debt.

In her remarks, Senator Warren urged more people to sign up for the debt cancellation program. She also expressed the importance of fighting for the student debt cancellation to be upheld.

“It’s not enough to have a good idea,” she told us. “You have to have people who are willing to step in there and fight for it. And when you’re told it’s not going to happen and can’t happen and won’t happen, people who are willing to get in and to fight again and to fight again and to fight again.”

Despite the block from the federal appeals court, people can still sign up for student debt relief at studentaid.gov.

Right now, the court case is only stopping the approval of the debt relief dollars.

