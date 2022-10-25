‘Shots fired’ investigation underway in Enfield

A 'shots fired' investigation was launched on Church Street in Enfield on Oct. 25.
A 'shots fired' investigation was launched on Church Street in Enfield on Oct. 25.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - What was described as a “shots fired” investigation by police was reported in Enfield on Tuesday morning.

A heavy police presence was said to be in the area of Alden Avenue and Church Street.

Police said they determined that following an assault near 129 Church St., several shots were fired by “involved parties.”

They said several shell casings were discovered at the location.

They also said there were no reported injuries.

Detectives are looking into what happened.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Thunderbirds played their first games of the regular season, but it is what happened...
LIVE : Springfield officials to address parking, traffic plans for downtown events
According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, one in eight women in the United States...
Health Tips Tuesday: advancements in breast cancer treatments
According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, one in eight women in the United States...
Health Tips Tuesday: advancements in breast cancer treatments
On Monday afternoon, our newsroom became aware of a water main break in the area of Longhill...
Crews respond to water main break on Leete Street in Springfield