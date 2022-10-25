‘Shots fired’ investigation underway in Enfield

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - What was described as a “shots fired” investigation by police was reported in Enfield on Tuesday morning.

A heavy police presence was said to be in the area of Alden Avenue and Church Street.

Police said they determined that following an assault near 129 Church St., several shots were fired by “involved parties.”

They said several shell casings were discovered at the location.

They also said there were no reported injuries.

Detectives are looking into what happened.

