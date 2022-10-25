Springfield crews respond to truck fire on I-291

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield respond to I-291 Eastbound Monday afternoon for reports of a truck on fire.

According to Springfield Fire officials, no injuries were reported.

The fire has since been extinguished, and there are no current traffic restrictions.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad are investigating.

