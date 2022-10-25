Springfield officials to address parking, traffic plans for downtown events

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and other city officials are set to announce new parking and traffic plans for events happening downtown. The announcement comes less than two weeks after the Springfield Thunderbirds home opener.

Right now, the old Civic Center garage, which is located next to the MassMutual Center is in the process of being demolished. That means, until a new garage is built, the second-best option for many has been to use the parking garage at MGM Springfield just down the road.

Back on October 14, there were many cars inside that garage that were stuck for over an hour following the first game for the Thunderbirds.

Western Mass News spoke with Springfield City Council public safety chairman Victor Davila, who expressed his concern with the backups.

“These kinds of things cannot happen. That particular area, there is Columbus and Main Street, as well as I-91 north and south in that matter. It’s a very busy area. It’s an area that emergency vehicles and police cruisers use all the time,” Davila noted.

According to Sarno, until the new state-of-the-art parking garage is built, he has coordinated with the Springfield Parking Authority, the Springfield Police Department, and Springfield DPW to enhance traffic details at key traffic intersections downtown with the goal of alleviating traffic congestion at the start and end of games.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

