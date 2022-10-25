Third UMass pedestrian struck this year on Massachusetts Ave. crosswalk

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A UMass Amherst student was hit by a car less than two weeks ago on the same street that two other students were hit earlier this year, one of them resulting in a death.

This marks the sixth pedestrian accident on Massachusetts Avenue since January of 2018, the third in this year alone. This most recent one comes despite improvements made earlier this year.

Campus officials told Western Mass News that the accident happened in the crosswalk at the intersection of Massachusetts and Sunset Avenues just after 10 p.m. on October 13th.

Amherst Fire officials confirmed to us that they responded to the scene, and that the female student was taken to Baystate Medical Center where she was treated and released.

UMass spokesperson Ed Blaguszewski said that the driver of the car, who is not a UMass student, received a citation for failing to stop for a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

UMass Police added that it was windy and raining heavily at the time of the crash.

This came after a 20-year-old student was seriously injured after being hit by a car in a crosswalk in the same area on Massachusetts Avenue in March, The driver fled that scene.

Also, in February, 19-year-old Elena Lucore was killed by a car crossing the same street. Police reported poor visibility that night due to weather conditions.

Following those accidents, the university made pedestrian safety improvements along Massachusetts Avenue and other areas of campus this past summer, including a new raised crosswalk with reflective paint at the Sunset Avenue crossing, a covered walkway on the south side of the street, the addition of push-button flashers across all crosswalks on the east and west side of the street, tree removal, and a speed limit reduction from 30 mph to 20 mph.

Plus, the university hired a national consulting firm to make recommendations on improving pedestrian safety on campus.

Blaguszewski added that further study and planning is ongoing for additional long-term improvements. The october 13th crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.