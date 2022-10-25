Town by Town: homework help and road paving

Western Mass News Town by Town
Western Mass News Town by Town(Western Mass News)
By Raegan Loughrey, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Erik Rosario
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Monson and South Hadley.

In Monson, students having trouble with homework, or who just want a new place to do it, have the opportunity to check out the Monson Free Library and Reading Room Association for Homework Help Tuesdays.

Students can receive or give homework help, use Chromebooks for research, or ask a librarian questions if they are stuck.

Snacks will also be provided.

Town by town took us to South Hadley where a paving project kicked off Tuesday morning.

As of Tuesday, Lyman Street will be closed to traffic between Route 202 and Route 116.

Drivers are asked to use Route 202 to Route 116 as a detour.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Student debt relief will have to wait for millions of Americans after a federal appeals court...
College students react after appeals court blocks loan reduction plan
New details have been uncovered about a murder in West Springfield when a woman was left dead...
Court documents reveal new details into West Springfield murder
A one-car crash has closed part of Converse Street in Longmeadow.
Crash closes part of Converse Street in Longmeadow
The Gray House in Springfield is collecting non-perishable food items to supply Thanksgiving...
Gray House seeking turkey, food donations to help those in need for Thanksgiving