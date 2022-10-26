2 people extricated from vehicle following Springfield accident

Beacon Circle accident 102522
Beacon Circle accident 102522(Springfield Fire Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Beacon Circle Tuesday night for reports of a motor vehicle accident.

According to Springfield Fire officials, the accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening and involved two vehicles.

Two people were extricated from the cars and brought to a local hospital for treatment. Officials said that one person sustained serious injuries.

There has been no word given on what caused the collision.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

