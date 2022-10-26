Athol man pleads guilty to deadly 2029 crash in Leverett

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – An Athol man has been sentenced to prison for a crash that killed an Amherst man.

Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, said that 44-year-old Gary Gregoire changed his plea to guilty on charges of manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, and operating a motor vehicle.

Prosecutors said that Gregoire was driving along Route 63, also known as Long Plains Road in Leverett, on July 2, 2019 when he crossed the double yellow line and crashed into an oncoming car that was driven by 70-year-old Stephen Karpovich of Amherst, who was returning home from work in Greenfield. Investigators reportedly determined that Gregoire was traveling at speeds up to 102 miles per hour and that he was driving with a suspended license. Witnesses reportedly told police that Gregoire appeared to be drag racing with another vehicle.

Karpovich was flown by medical helicopter to Baystate Medical Center, where he died on July 22, 2019. An autopsy determined that his death was caused by complications from several blunt force injuries.

On Wednesday, a judge imposed a sentence upon Gregoire, that had been recommended by prosecutors and Gregoire’s attorney, of six to 12 years in state prison on the manslaughter charge and a concurrent four-to-five-year sentence on the motor vehicle homicide. As part of the plea agreement, the state dropped an assault and battery causing serious bodily injury charge.

Loisel noted that at Wednesday’s court hearing, Karpovich’s wife addressed the court and said that her husband was “a really good, good soul” and in speaking about Gregoire, she said, “He didn’t just kill Steve, he killed a little part of all of our hearts. We’ll never be the same again.”

“While [Karpovich’s wife] said she understands and supports the sentence, she also said she does not believe incarceration leads to rehabilitation, expressing her hope that Gregoire receives drug treatment,” Loisel explained.

The judge invited Gregoire to speak in court and told Karpovich’s wife, “I’m very sorry for what I did from the bottom of my heart. I’ve cried over it many times,” and added, “I deserve what I’m getting.”

The conviction on the motor vehicle homicide charge also means that Gregoire loses his license for a mandatory 15-years.

