Expo honors Ludlow pizza shop as best in the northeast

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A small pizzeria in Ludlow has been selling different styles of pizza for the last few years and recently, it earned a special recognition while attending a pizza and pasta expo in Atlantic City.

Since 2017, Jimmy Casapizziolo and his son, Jason, have been selling whole pizzas to neighbors and other diners at Casa Pizzeria. Western Mass News has learned that despite being a music producer by day and having the pizzeria only open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays to Sundays, making high-quality pizza is something Casapizziolo loves to do and serve it in a unique way.

“If I was to sell slices, I would have to be in a busier area…Having a fresh pie come out of the oven and eating it in here is the optional experience,” Casapizziolo said.

However, this pizzeria is one of a kind because this place makes not one, not two, but ten different styles of pizza, from Bostonian to Chicago to New York. They even have a fun menu item where they can do half calzone crust and half of any of the 10 styles. For Casapizziolo, he called his restaurant a Disneyland for pizza, giving pizza lovers a chance to explore and learn about the different crafts.

“They come in and get a style, then they come in and get another style. They come in and they get another style. Sometimes, they bring a group and order three or four styles and they share them and enjoy them. Enjoying pizza like this is like no other experience,” Casapizziolo explained.

Over time, Casa Pizzeria has been receiving some prestigious honors. It was on MassLive’s Best of Mass. pizza list and received positive reviews from Barstool Sports founder David Portnoy. Now, it has a new honor added to its wall of fame. Last week, Casa Pizzeria won the recognition for best pizza of the northeast and took home fist place out of 40 competitors at the Pizza and Pasta Northeast Expo in Atlantic City. Casapizziolo, though, said it is not about the competition.

“It is more about being able to learn about (pizza) and to know how to do it correctly. These (other pizzamakers) are incredible…I was going for the aromas. I was going for the texture and I think that’s how I got some attention,” Casapizziolo noted.

For Casapizziolo, it has mostly been him and his son doing the pizza making. While food costs have been higher as of late, he said business has been steady and with this latest recognition, he believes the future is bright.

“I think we’re going to get some new people…What I’m doing here is our take on helping people learn the experience, so in a way, I’m consulting,” Casapizziolo said.

Whether it’s Bostonian, New York, Chicago, or Detroit, Casapizziolo looks forward to sharing with his diners why his pizza is the “best of the northeast.”

