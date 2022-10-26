Getting Answers: changes coming to Mass. vehicle inspection stickers

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts motorists who are getting their yearly inspection may see a couple of changes coming up this year that could be confusing.

Starting November 1, a late inspection could have a new consequence. Next week, the inspection sticker will show of the month in which your inspection expired, instead of the month you’re supposed to get your inspection. Michael Hyder with Boston Road Service told Western Mass News that drivers have already run into some confusion.

“If you’re late for your inspection, you still get the original month that’s on your vehicle, so you can no longer gain months on your sticker. That is the big change that’s coming. So in other words, if you have a ‘2′ on your car and you come in October, you still get a ‘2′ which means you will still be due in another four months,” Hyder explained.

That’s not the only change. One change already in effect includes that drivers no longer receive a printed inspection report, meaning they’ll have to visit mavehiclecheck.com to see their report. Hyder said this specific change has caused some confusion.

“We have already had a lot of people come in and say, ‘Oh, I didn’t receive my receipt’ or ‘Did you forget?’ We just kind of point to that QR code or if you ask the inspector who’s doing the inspection, we can provide you with one,” Hyder noted.

If you’re wondering about any changes to the inspection process, Hyder said, “Nope, everything else is the same.”

You can CLICK HERE for more information on the new inspection changes.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.