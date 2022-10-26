Getting Answers: examining crash trends amid recent string of collisions

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Five serious car crashes occurred within hours of each other in the greater Springfield area and on Wednesday, we asked area police departments if crashes are trending up right now.

Two crashes happened in Springfield on Tuesday. The first occurred on Beacon Circle around 6:30 p.m. where two people were rescued and taken to the hospital. The second one was at 10 p.m. on Liberty Street, where an SUV ran off the road into a guard rail.

Also on Tuesday, a car flipped on its side on Memorial Drive in Chicopee, prompting crews to work to get the car back on its wheels.

In Longmeadow, a portion of Converse Street was closed on Tuesday after a car burst into flames after crashing into a utility pole. Then, early Wednesday morning, a third crash was reported in Springfield, on Emery Street.

We asked Springfield Police if this represents a rise in crashes. They responded with a resounding no and reported that overall car crashes are down 1.5 percent on the year. For the month of October, they’re seeing a 28 percent decrease in crashes and overall, fatal car crashes are down 38 percent from 2021.

We reached out to Interstate Towing to find out what they’re seeing. Speaking in general, and not specifically about the latest string of crashes, general manager Stephen Gonneville told Western Mass News some of the most common causes of car crashes is driver error, but this time of year, road conditions could affect the way motorists hit the streets.

“The fog in the morning, the weather, wet roads, leaves on roads, just visibility. People really need to pay attention, focus on the roads, not their phones,” Gonneville explained.

Gonneville added that road conditions, paired with distracted driving, is a potentially deadly combo. He urged drivers to always be cautious.

“Please, if you see the emergency vehicles, slow down and move over. People working out there want to get home to our families also,” Gonneville noted.

Longmeadow Police also told Western Mass News that they’re looking into medical issues as the cause of yesterday’s crash on Converse Street. However, the investigation are still ongoing.

