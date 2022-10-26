Getting Answers: pediatric antibiotic may be in short supply

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after learning amoxicillin, an antibiotic commonly used to treat ear and throat infections in children, may be in short supply.

“Sometimes, our written prescriptions for those medications in the last week have gotten rejected from the pharmacy saying it wasn’t available and have asked me to select alternative medications,” said Dr. John Kelley with Redwood Pediatrics.

It’s a drug that is commonly used to treat ear and throat infections in children. Now, it is in short supply at some pharmacies. Three out of the four makers of the amoxicillin are reporting shortages throughout the U.S. The antibiotic is commonly used to treat bacterial infections in children and is in the same drug family as penicillin.

The Food and Drug Administration said it’s working with pharmaceutical companies to fix the problem. Western Mass News spoke with Dr. John Kelley, who told us he’s already received calls from pharmacies telling him they cannot fill their prescriptions. Many of the shortages, he said, have been in the liquid form of the drug, so one possible solution can be getting amoxicillin in an alternative form, like pill or capsule

“There’s alternatives even from other forms of amoxicillin, but even let’s say amoxicillin completely wasn’t available and, by the way amoxicillin is a form of penicillin, then there’s plenty of alternatives where I don’t feel like I am putting anyone at any disadvantage or risk,” Kelley added.

While other alternatives are available, amoxicillin is still the preferred treatment for a number of common pediatric infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Western Mass News reached out to CVS Pharmacy about the shortage and spokesperson Matthew Blanchette told us:

“There is not a widespread shortage of amoxicillin. A few stores have seen isolated supplier product shortages of certain doses of the medication. We’re working with manufacturers to replenish supply as quickly as possible.”

As far as whether or not parents should be concerned, Kelly said, “No, I don’t think they should be concerned at all. It’s just another bump in the road and a nuisance. It is nothing to be panicked or overwhelmed by.”

While many health experts are raising concerns for a ‘tri-demic’ this winter, it is important to note that amoxicillin is not usually used to treat RSV, COVID-19, or the flu.

