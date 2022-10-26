Holyoke city councilor pushing for more regulations after Trulieve employee death

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In January, a Trulieve employee in Holyoke died after inhaling marijuana dust while packaging pre-rolls.

Now, Holyoke City Councilor Linda Vacon is pushing for more regulations in an effort to prevent something like this from happening again.

Tuesday night, the Holyoke Ordinance Committee met to discuss the topic. We met up with Councilor Vacon outside Holyoke City Hall prior to the meeting to discuss her efforts.

“I immediately filed an order to try to be sure that if there’s any way that we can coordinate and collaborate with the cannabis commission locally, that we would hopefully be able to participate in making sure something like this never happens again,” she told us.

