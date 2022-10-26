Large police presence reported near State Police barracks in Springfield

Police presence on Liberty Street 102522
Police presence on Liberty Street 102522(Western Mass News photo)
By Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Andrew Evans
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A large police presence has been reported in the area of the Massachusetts State Police barracks on Liberty Street in Springfield Tuesday night.

Our Western Mass News crew arrived on scene around 9:45 p.m. and saw multiple police cruisers and ambulances.

Our crew also saw that several cars were involved, including a sedan that crashed into a fence with its airbags deployed.

There has been no word on any injuries at this time.

It does not appear that the roadway is closed to traffic.

Western Mass News has reached out to Springfield Police for more information and we are waiting to hear back.

Stay tuned to Western Mass News on air and online as we work to bring you the latest developments as soon as they enter our newsroom.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

