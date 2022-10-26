Raising Cane’s looking to open Enfield location

By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A popular southern fast food chicken restaurant is looking to open a location in Connecticut.

The Town of Enfield confirmed to Channel 3 that Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is seeking to open a drive-thru restaurant on Elm Street.

The location is near the Target store in town.

Enfield officials said it received an application from the chain back on Sept. 25.

They said it’s still early in the process, so there’s no word on when it would aim to open.

