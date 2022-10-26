Springfield Police looking for missing teenager

Joailanys Montalvo
Joailanys Montalvo(Springfield Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities in Springfield are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 16-year-old Joailanys Montalvo has not been in contact with her mother since the end of July.

Montalvo, who is 5′3″ tall and weighs 110 pounds, has reportedly run away before, but not for this long.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police youth aide bureau at (413) 787-6360 or call the department’s non-emergency number at (413) 787-6300.

