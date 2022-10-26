Surprise Squad honors special Springfield math teacher

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Western Mass Hyundai Dealers Surprise Squad is back, recognizing those who go above and beyond to serve their community. In this month’s edition of Surprise Squad: Cool Schools, we are celebrating an educator who is also the “team mom” of the Springfield Central High School Golden Eagles football team.

Ms. Tammy Jones teaches math at the school, but she also is the “team mom” of their nationally ranked team.

“She runs the booster club. She runs our concession stands. She does everything,” said Springfield Central High School head football coach William Watson.

“She is right on the sidelines with us. She will be cheering us in the end zone. She’s like a second mom,” said Springfield Central High School senior Kevin Jackson.

“She will help out anyone even if she does not know your name, so that’s like a really beautiful thing,” said Springfield Central High School senior Tyron McPhaul.

It was our time to do something for her. Springfield Central High School Principal Thaddeus Tokarz came up with the perfect plan.

“The senior football players will come here after this period. I am going to get her class, I am going to get her class, have her come down,” Tokarz explained.

That is exactly what we did!

“We are happy and proud to present this check for $500 to the school on your behalf for supplies and anything else they may need,” said Carla Cosenzi, president of Country Hyundai.

In addition, she received a gift card for $250 for a night out on the town for herself.

“…And a $250 gift card to Face to Nails, so you can spend the day getting pampered,” added Dara Davignon, executive assistant at Gary Rome Hyundai.

Before we had a chance to speak with Jones, she needed a moment to embrace her football family. She told Western Mass News she has been with Springfield Central football for 10 years, but she said this year’s team is extra special.

“We actually walked through these doors together, so we have been in the building. I’ve had them for early start. We’ve been in it for four years together, so they are a special group for me,” Jones noted.

She told us her passion for teaching comes from seeing their growth on and off the field.

“They all have the biggest heart. They play for the person of their right. They play for the person on their left. They give a 100-percent all the time,” Jones added.

Tokarz said Jones has a major impact on the school and the students.

“She is creative, hard working. She is here every day from 6:30 in the morning, five at night, sometimes nine at night, and we could not be as successful as we are without her efforts,” Tokarz said.

Jones told us it’s a surprise she will never forget.

“I had no idea. I was a little mad at Mr. Martin because he wasn’t returning my messages, but I guess I now understand why,” Jones explained.

“It was unforgettable to see her walk in with tears and how big these kids are. I don’t think they are high school kids i think they are d1 football. It was great to see how excited they got,” said Brian Houser, general manager at Balise Hyundai.

“Wow, you can see all the passion and emotion she has for all of the students here and especially this football team and I am so honored to be here and be able to celebrate her and spoil her a little bit because you can see she goes above and beyond. You can see why they call her the mom of everyone here at the school,” Cosenzi added.

“What I love most if the people who are selected are powers of example and hopefully what they do will rub off and take heed,” said Gary Rome, president of Gary Rome Hyundai.

Bryanna Jones, Jones’s daughter and biggest fan, told us why her mom is so special.

“She does the same thing for everybody. They don’t have to be her kid. She makes them feel like they’re her family,” Bryanna Jones said.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.