System outage impacting Mass. RMV vehicle inspections, online payments

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Technology issues are impacting some of the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles operations.

The agency said in a tweet that inspection stations cannot perform inspections due to a “statewide system outage.”

That same outage is affecting payment’s made on the registry’s website.

Mass. RMV is asking that if you encounter an issue to “please try again later.”

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.