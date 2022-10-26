System outage impacting Mass. RMV vehicle inspections, online payments

The sign at the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles office in Springfield
The sign at the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles office in Springfield(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Technology issues are impacting some of the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles operations.

The agency said in a tweet that inspection stations cannot perform inspections due to a “statewide system outage.”

That same outage is affecting payment’s made on the registry’s website.

Mass. RMV is asking that if you encounter an issue to “please try again later.”

