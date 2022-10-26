Drier air builds in for Thursday through the weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Another cloudy, damp and unseasonably warm and humid day for western Mass! However, some changes are coming.

Clouds continue to hang tough this evening with a low risk for a shower or sprinkle. A weak cold front moves through before midnight, then wind shifts to the west and we begin drying out. Dew points fall overnight and skies turn partly cloudy to mostly clear through sunrise, allowing temperatures to fall into the upper 40s to low 50s.

A second, dry front will move through our area early Thursday, which will usher in a cooler, drier air mass for the end of the week. It turns breezy Thursday with a north-northwesterly breeze of 10-20mph and occasional gusts to 25mph. While cooler air will be moving in, the daytime remains mild with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Temperatures take more of a tumble tomorrow night.

More seasonable and dry weather returns to western Mass and southern New England to end the week. High pressure will build in from the northwest, bringing good sunshine, low humidity and crisp fall air for the final weekend of October. With dry air in place, temps at night will get cold. Early morning lows Friday and Saturday likely dip to around freezing or even a bit below it. Daytime highs are coolest Friday, then climb back into the low 60s Sunday.

High clouds increase Sunday afternoon and evening ahead of our next weather-maker. A warm front will lift into New England Monday, bringing scattered showers. Rain chances are decent now for Monday evening trick or treating, so keep an eye on the forecast and start planning for mild, but damp conditions. Temperatures should be in the 50s with some mugginess. Showers may linger Tuesday, then drier, mild conditions return mid-week.

