Watch ‘Christmas Vacation’ with Chevy Chase when he comes to CT

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.(MGN)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASHANTUCKET, CT (WFSB) - It’s better than a one-year membership in the jelly of the month club.

Fans of the movie National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation can join actor and comedian Chevy Chase for a special viewing of the holiday classic at Foxwoods Resort Casino.

It’s set for Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. in the casino’s Great Cedar Showroom.

Following the movie, Foxwoods said Chase will participate in a question and answer session during which he’ll talk about the making of the film, behind the scenes moments, and more.

Tickets will be available on Friday, Oct. 28 and start at $40 each.

More information can be found on Foxwoods’ website here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Raising Cane's applied to open a location in Enfield.
Raising Cane’s looking to open Enfield location
The sign at the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles office in Springfield
System outage impacting Mass. RMV vehicle inspections, online payments
This marks the sixth pedestrian accident on Massachusetts Avenue since January of 2018, the...
Third UMass pedestrian struck this year on Massachusetts Ave. crosswalk
Joailanys Montalvo
Springfield Police looking for missing teenager