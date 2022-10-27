Beautiful fall stretch through the weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Breezy and seasonably mild this afternoon across western Mass with highs maxing out in the upper 50s to near 60 in the hill towns to mid 60s in the lower valley. Breezy conditions continue through sunset or so, then wind becomes lighter tonight. We should keep a light breeze through sunrise Friday, however it still gets quite cold! Temperatures Friday morning start in the low 30s for many with patchy frost possible where wind can calm.

Friday will be a beautiful late-October day for southern New England with bright, blue skies and some scattered high clouds. Temperatures will be closer to and slightly below normal with highs in the lower to middle 50s. High pressure will continue to move in our direction and low pressure continues moving farther away from the Northeast, so expect lighter wind.

High pressure continues to dominate our weather this weekend, giving us seasonable days and colder nights. Early Saturday morning should be the chilliest in this little stretch with temps falling into the middle and upper 20s with widespread frost thanks to clear skies and calm wind. Saturday will feature full sunshine and light breezes with highs in the middle to upper 50s. Temps warm a bit more Sunday with some low 60s for the valley after another cold, frosty start. High, thin clouds stream in for the afternoon and evening ahead of our next weather-maker.

A warm front will lift into New England Monday, bringing scattered showers and perhaps a period of steady rain in the afternoon, so rain chances are high for Monday evening trick or treating. It looks fairly mild, but damp with temperatures in the 50′s and light breezes. It looks as though we may dry out in time for Tuesday, November 1st with just a few lingering clouds. The first week of November is looking mainly dry and mild with above normal temperatures.

