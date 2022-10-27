Chicopee man wins $2 million on scratch ticket

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Chicopee man has a few million reasons to smile this October.

Mass. Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja said that Paul Romanovicz won a $2 million prize on the lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant win game.

Romanovicz reportedly chose the cash option with a one-time payment of $1.3 million, before taxes.

Teja noted that the store from which the winning ticket was purchased, Quick Pick Convenience on Chicopee Street in Chicopee, will receive a $20,000 bonus for the sale.

